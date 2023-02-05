Top prospects that stood out from 2023 NFL-Collegiate All-Star week

With the Super Bowl just a week away and the college all-star games all but completed, the top prospects looking to make a name for themselves will now look a month away for their next opportunity to make a good impression.

The 2023 Senior Bowl and Shrine game have concluded this weekend and there were plenty of prospects that stood out from both contests and workouts.

Here are some of the top prospects that stood out during the week-long workout and games.

Tyjae Sharpe – RB, Tulane

Sharpe was a clear winner over the weekend with a dominant showing as both a runner and receiver. He’s hard to bring down and very shifty in space. Another strong combine and pro-day workout and the Tulane superstar could see his name called very early on draft weekend. The 1,500-yard runner last season was named the practice player of the week at the senior bowl by NFL executives and scouts.

Jayden Reed – WR, Michigan State

He may have quieted down at times later in practice but Jayden Reed still performed really well during the Senior Bowl this week. Reed won plenty of one-on-one matchups and looks to be a clear name to watch as the Combine rolls around. He was an early standout in practices and continued to show his deep play ability in Saturday’s game as well.

Juice Scruggs – C, Penn State

From the Senior Bowl to the East-West Shrine Bowl. Scruggs was a clear winner there. Per Pro Football Focus, the Nittany Lion standout lost just three of his 56 pass-blocking snaps on the week. His ability and strength against nose tackles was shown all week as well. Scruggs clearly helped himself this past week.

B.J. Thompson – Edge, Stephen F. Austin

The clear winner of the Shrine Bowl has to be on this list as well. Thompson gained over 20 pounds before his workout and was a menace against any and all linemen he faced in one-on-ones. Coming from the FCS, it’s difficult to make a name for prospects but Thompson did that and more. But like he and Cody Mauch, Thompson was awesome all week.

Sydney Brown – S, Illinois

Back to the Senior Bowl. There wasn’t a better secondary in college football this season than the one in Illinois. While most people will be watching Devon Witherspoon in the draft process, Brown certainly showed why he was a top safety in college football. The safety certainly helped his draft prospects this past week.

A.T. Perry – WR, Wake Forest

Zay Flowers was the top player in the Shrine Bowl to watch, and he certainly made his mark but it was A.T. Perry that stood out the most in workouts. Perry used a balance of great speed and size to win down the field and make himself a menace for all top corners he went up against. This is a very good receiver class that only gets better with every workout.

With just under a month before the top prospects meet in Indianapolis for the NFL combine, some of the top prospects over the last week will need another opportunity to show they are worthy of being drafted into the National Football League.

For those who struggled, there is still plenty of time to make a good impression for one team that could be in need of a player.

