Odell Beckham Jr. expected to be cleared by end of week: report

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to be fully cleared to play in the next week, as first reported by Fox’s Jay Glazer on Sunday.

The 30-year-old pass catcher has been sidelined for the last nine months after tearing his ACL during Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams — pausing what would have been an intriguing offseason as a premier talent on the free-agent market.

With a clean bill of health, the sweepstakes for Beckham’s services should be a sizable one given just how explosive a playmaker he is. Despite battling injury issues for a sizable portion of his career, he’s posting a 17-game average of 1,304 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns over an eight-year career with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and Rams.

It was reported by NFL Network earlier on Sunday morning that the Dallas Cowboys have Beckham “firmly on [their] radar,” with other potential receiver-needy suitors including the Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Drafted by the Giants in 2014, Beckham established himself as one of the best receivers in the game, posting 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns across his first three professional seasons.

He visited Giants facilities last month to speak with former teammate Sterling Shepard after he tore his ACL in a late-September loss to the Cowboys, fueling speculation that a reunification with his old team could be in the cards. While general manager Joe Schoen was unaware that Beckham was even in the building, he admitted that the Giants could very well take a look into bringing the LSU product back.

“Obviously, he’s been a good player. He’s a guy we would consider and talk to when he’s healthy.” Schoen said. “Yeah, any player to upgrade the roster, we’re going to consider and have conversations with their representatives.

“He’s a good player from when I evaluated him, if he’s healthy. If a player is healthy and they would help us win football games, we would pursue them if they fit what we’re looking for.”

