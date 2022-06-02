NHL Odds: Oilers vs Avalanche Game 2 Western Conference Final picks, breakdown, more

We’re getting back on the horse after a few nights away from our NHL odds picks. And it doesn’t get any better than restarting things up with the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final.

Our slate is practically clean to work with this week, too, as I went 1-1 on two picks regarding Game 7 between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

We’re still trying to catch our breath from all the goals as this truly is a titanic matchup of affluent offenses that hopefully gets even better as the series progresses.

It’s important to remember that you don’t HAVE to bet on each game.

NHL odds: Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2 (COL leads 1-0)

As silly as this might sound, Game 1 went to plan — just maybe not with 14 combined goals scored.

We know the Oilers have the overwhelming offensive juggernaut led by the trio of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evander Kane. All three of them had contributions in Game 1.

But the Avalanche showed that they can not only keep up with Edmonton, but they can exploit a questionable blue line and goaltending situation and put up gaudy numbers in the process.

In typical fashion, defenseman Cale Makar led the way with three points on the night as the indispensable youngster provides a multi-faceted Colorado attack that Edmonton has in a way with Darnell Nurse, but nearly on the same level.

He and his Colorado skaters will have to be just as good in Game 2 on Thursday night as starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper has been ruled out due to an upper-body injury.

His backup, Pavel Francouz, stopped 18 of 21 shots to see out Game 1. But that .857 save percentage has to be significantly better if Colorado wants to keep Edmonton at bay.

NHL Odds and The Pick: