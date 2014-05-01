Oprah Winfrey, David Geffen eye Clippers purchase, P. Diddy also interested

Here are some who have publicly stated interest in the team.

Following NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s announcement on Tuesday that Clippers owner Donald Sterling has been banned for life and fined $2.5 million for making racist comments, the NBA will try to force a sale of the team. In order to do so, at least 75% of the other 29 owners must approve the move.

Since this appears very likely, amNewYork takes a look at some of the celebrities whom have publicly stated interest in purchasing the franchise, reportedly worth over $1 billion, if the vote passes. Magic Johnson was left out because his group, which owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been rumored to be interested but are more focused on bringing a football team to L.A., according to ESPN.

Television

Oprah Winfrey is famous for randomly giving out money and gifts, but she appears to be serious about purchasing the Clippers with David Geffen and Larry Ellison, according to reports.

“Oprah is not interested in running the team,” Geffen told ESPN. “She thinks it would be a great thing for an important black American to own [another] franchise.”

Additionally, former “Malcolm in the Middle” star Frankie Muniz threw himself in the mix when he bluntly tweeted on Tuesday, “I am buying the Los Angeles Clippers.” Later, in a Facebook post, Muniz wrote that he has been a die-hard fan since 1994 and was “disgusted” by Sterling’s comments.

Boxers

Floyd “Money” Mayweather may need to shell out some significant dough if he wants a part of the Clippers.

“I’m very, very interested in buying the Clippers,” Mayweather, who owns a condo next to Staples Center, said.

Mayweather may have to fight Oscar De La Hoya for the first time since 2007 for that right, but this time it won’t be in the ring. De La Hoya, a California native, has made it known that he wants the team as well.

“The league has made it known that it wants more minorities involved, and as a proud Mexican-American, I will bring a different perspective to the NBA in general, and the Clippers in particular,” he said in a release by Golden Boy Promotions.

Hip-hop moguls

Several rappers are interested in owning the Clippers, should the spot become vacant. Sean Combs, a man of many aliases and native New Yorker, tweeted on Tuesday, “I will always be a Knicks fan, but I am a business man #DiddyBuyTheClippers #NameYourPrice.” Some have speculated that he will not be able to afford the franchise, however, after his $200 million bid for Fuse was outdone by Jennifer Lopez earlier this month.

Dr. Dre also told TMZ Sports that he was “thinking about” buying the team. Forbes lists him as the No. 2 wealthiest hip-hop personality, with a net worth of $550 million.

Rick Ross may think he’s “Big Meech,” but he also thinks he could one day own the Clippers. On Tuesday, “Ricky Rozay” tweeted, “I’d be interested investing in @LAclippers!!!! Make It #WingstopArena @WingstopCEO Lets Goooo!!!”