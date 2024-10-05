Patrick Ewing returning to Knicks as advisor

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Announced by the team early on Friday morning, the New York Knicks have reunited with former player and Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing 24 years after he was traded in 2000. He will be joining the organization as a basketball ambassador, assisting in basketball and business operations.

“As I said the day my number 33 jersey lifted into the rafters at MSG, I will always be a Knicks and I will always be a New Yorker,” Ewing said. “I can’t wait to get started in this new position and ti officially be back with the organization that I love so much.”

Prior to being hired by the Knicks, Ewing was an assistant head coach for multiple NBA teams and he was the head coach of his former collegiate team, the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team at Georgetown University. During his time at Georgetown, he led the Hoyas to victory in the Big East Tournament in 2021, becoming the first player to win the Big East championship as both a player and head coach for a team.

Ewing had a 15-year career with the Knicks after initially being drafted No.1 overall by the organization in 1985. The former center has had a tremendous career with the Knicks, spending 15 of his 17 NBA seasons in New York. Ewing led the Knicks to 13 consecutive playoff appearances from 1987 to 2000, including two NBA finals in 1994 and 1999. He leads the franchise all-time in points scored, rebounds, blocks, and steals.

After the Knicks traded Ewing in 2000, many fans didn’t agree with the move and didn’t like how things ended between Ewing and the organization. It’s safe to say those fans who watched his career unfold in the 80s and 90s are satisfied now that he has reunited with the Knicks once again as part of the staff.

“As someone who grew up a huge Knicks fan during the Patrick Ewing era, the entire Knicks organization and I couldn’t be happier that Patrick is back with the team in an official capacity,” Jamaal Lesane, COO of MSG Sports, said.

With a very active offseason, the Knicks have added yet another piece to their organization that many fans are thrilled about before the regular season is officially underway for the team on Oct. 22.