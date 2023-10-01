Pete Alonso on Mets future: ‘I want to keep having good seasons so I can help this team win a championship’

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

QUEENS — Over an hour after the Mets’ disappointing 2023 season came to an end in a 9-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, Pete Alonso remained in his full uniform to speak with the media at his locker before going out on the field at Citi Field with his wife to take photos — something players with uncertain futures with their teams tend to do.

The 28-year-old slugger, who is re-writing the Mets’ power-hitting record books, will be a free agent following the 2024 season where there has been little clarity provided about a contract extension to secure him in Queens for the long haul.

His plans, however, don’t appear to be changing despite some uncertainty.

“Moving forward, I want to keep having good seasons so I can help this team win a championship,” Alonso said. “This is a really special group of players in this locker room. This is a really special fan base.”

Despite hitting more home runs than any player in baseball since his rookie season in 2019, including 46 this season, Alonso’s name came up in trade talks at the deadline. With a new president of baseball operations, David Stearns coming in, it remains to be seen where he fits in the re-tooled front office’s future plans — though trying to cut ties with an elite slugger would not help Stearns’ introductory case to the franchise.

But Alonso, as he has for most of the season, continues to profess his admiration for playing with the Mets.

“I love the city of New York. This place has treated me so well,” Alonso said It’s a really special place. “The fans are just so passionate. There are some amazing people here in this clubhouse. I really, thoroughly enjoyed my time here. This place has been really incredible.

“I love it here. It’s been awesome. Some of the best memories of my life have been here. So this is home for me.”

Whether it was saluting him for a stellar season or understanding that there is a remarkably slim possibility that Sunday could have been his final game in a Mets uniform, the Citi Field crowd saluted Alonso multiple times with a standing ovation when he stepped to the plate.

“It was really special, for sure,” Alonso said. “It was fans showing their appreciation.”

