DJ Stewart gets chance to impress Mets amid hot streak

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Mets’ DJ Stewart (29) and Daniel Vogelbach (32) celebrate after scoring off of Stewart’s two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

QUEENS — DJ Stewart’s second home run against the Pirates on Wednesday marked his third in just 24 hours — the big afternoon coming as the Mets picked up an 8-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Stewart blasted both homers deep to right field, lifting the Mets to a rubber-game victory and with it, a second series triumph in their last three. With just one homer to his name in his first 23 games with the club in 2023, Stewart is finding his rhythm in blue and orange as the Mets hope to salvage some positives to take into next season.

The 29-year-old outfielder arrived in Queens in February via free agency after five years with the Baltimore Orioles — a team that was once headed by now-Mets manager Buck Showalter and drafted him in the first round in 2015.

“Buck knows what I can do when I’m healthy.” Stewart, who has recently been battling wrist issues, said. “So I’m just fortunate for the opportunity and to have him behind me, supporting.”

The lefty contributed on both sides of the game on Wednesday, starting a relay from right field to Jeff McNeil, who delivered a seed home to Omar Narvaez in the fifth inning to deny the Pirates a run that would have made it a 4-3 game.

“I love this game. Like I said I’ve had injury issues and I know what I am capable of whenever I’m healthy,” Stewart said. “So what kept me going was getting back to the big leagues. This game is unbelievable, I don’t take it for granted playing at the big league level.”

He then laughed and added, “I have a little girl. Diapers aren’t cheap so that’s what keeps me going.”

For a player who’s spent the last six years bobbing up and down to the minors, he provides a refreshing perspective. Stewart was drafted by Baltimore as the 25th pick eight years ago before breaking into the majors in 2018.

“Baseball is a crazy game and a tough game,” Stewart said. “Sometimes, you swing and you get a hit off the end of the bat. It could be a bad swing and it just gives you confidence.”

Showalter has been impressed with Stewart recently, as a manager who has watched his progression from a 21-year-old rookie to a maturing presence in the Mets clubhouse.

“Guys come through and being first-round picks, have all these great expectations,” Showalter began. “Then they have some periods where they may not get quite where everybody hopes they get to. Then sometimes you get a good player after that’s over at 26, 27, 28. The world’s full of players who really care (about) figuring out things and so hopefully we’re seeing a bit of that with him but he’s always been a selective guy.”

