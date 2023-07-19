Quantcast
Sports

Starling Marte update: Mets RF getting looked at for migraine issues

New York Mets’ Starling Marte (6) celebrates in the dugout after hitting the go-ahead two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Trevor Stephan (37) in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

QUEENS — New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte is seeing specialists on Wednesday for migraine issues that have been plaguing him for the past five days. 

The 34-year-old was scratched from Tuesday’s game, roughly an hour before first pitch, because of his second migraine since Saturday. The same issue scratched him for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

“That part of it’s gotten a lot better, but he still feels weak,” Showalter said on Wednesday. “He threw up a lot… I went back to see him [Tuesday] and he was hugging the garbage can.”

Marte’s meetings on Wednesday are a first attempt to see what could be triggering the migraines — something he has dealt with before, but not so close together as experienced this past week.

“We just want to make sure we’re crossing things off,” Showalter added.

The 2023 season has been a frustrating, injury-riddled one for Marte, who was an All-Star in his first year with the Mets in 2022. While coming back from offseason groin surgery, he also suffered a neck injury in April.

In 84 games, he’s batting .254 with five home runs, 28 RBI, and 24 stolen bases.

“There’s a lot of things physically,” Showalter said. “Especially when you steal bases the way he does in the way he does. So you just want to make sure that he’s OK. Sometimes these things could be triggered by something else.”

New York Mets’ Starling Marte is greeted by teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

