Starling Marte scratched from Mets’ lineup Tuesday vs. White Sox due to migraine

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Mets’ Starling Marte (6) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Miami. Mets’ Pete Alonso scored on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

QUEENS — New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte was a late scratch from the lineup ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with the Chicago White Sox, the team announced roughly 30 minutes before first pitch, because of a migraine.

Mark Canha slotted into right field in place of Marte to bat eighth while catcher Francisco Alvarez, initially slated to bat eighth, moved up to the No. 6 spot.

Marte was also a late scratch for the Mets’ loss on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to an illness. He returned to play in Sunday’s walk-off win, though, going 1-for-4 with three strikeouts and a stolen base.

It’s been a difficult 2023 season for Marte, who was an All-Star in his debut campaign with the Mets last season. In 84 games, he’s slashing .254/.308/.332 (.640) with five home runs, 28 RBI, and 24 stolen bases.

