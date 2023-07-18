Quantcast
Sports

Starling Marte scratched from Mets’ lineup Tuesday vs. White Sox due to migraine

Starling Marte injury Mets
New York Mets’ Starling Marte (6) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Miami. Mets’ Pete Alonso scored on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

QUEENS — New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte was a late scratch from the lineup ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with the Chicago White Sox, the team announced roughly 30 minutes before first pitch, because of a migraine.

Mark Canha slotted into right field in place of Marte to bat eighth while catcher Francisco Alvarez, initially slated to bat eighth, moved up to the No. 6 spot. 

Marte was also a late scratch for the Mets’ loss on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to an illness. He returned to play in Sunday’s walk-off win, though, going 1-for-4 with three strikeouts and a stolen base. 

It’s been a difficult 2023 season for Marte, who was an All-Star in his debut campaign with the Mets last season. In 84 games, he’s slashing .254/.308/.332 (.640) with five home runs, 28 RBI, and 24 stolen bases.

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

