Kristaps Porzingis-themed short film ‘Porzingod’ to play at Tribeca Film Festival

Nothing can escape the reach of Kristaps Porzingis in New York — not even the Tribeca Film Festival.

“Porzingod”, a three-minute short film themed around the Knicks’ young superstar will debut at the film festival, directed and produced by brothers Conor and Tyler Byrne.

The description of the movie on the Tribeca Film Festival’s site reads only: “A prayer for the New York Knicks.”

John Leguizamo will appear alongside Adam Mucci.

Porzingis has been a revelation after his selection as the No. 4 pick was roundly booed and questioned on draft day. His 14 points and 7.2 rebounds per game rank third and second among rookies.

“Porzingod” playing times

April 21, 5:45 p.m. at Regal Cinemas in Battery Park.

April 22, 6:15 p.m., at the Bow Tie Cinemas in Chelsea.

April 23, 11:45 a.m., at Regal Cinemas in Battery Park.

Tickets go on sale March 29.