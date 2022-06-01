Potential NBA Finals MVP choices spark heated debate on First Take

As game one of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors approaches, many are wondering who are the favorites to be named MVP on either team, if they were to win.

On Monday’s edition of First Take, host Stephen A. Smith and guest Kendrick Perkins sound off on the top MVP choices before the game.

“Steph Curry changed the game of basketball forever!” exclaimed Perkins.

Steph Curry being picked as an MVP may seem like a no-brainer; however, there’s a question of whether or not Curry is deserving of the MVP title should the Warriors win.

As it stands Curry has been named both NBA and All-Star MVP but has yet to be named NBA Finals MVP. Coming up on his sixth finals appearance, fans and some analysts believe this award is long overdue.

Even though he previously helped the Warriors win three out of the five NBA Finals appearances, there are some factors that should be taken into consideration as to why Curry didn’t earn the MVP pick those years.

Yes, Curry has the most 3-point field goals in the finals and 3-points made in a single game, but there’s something that appears to be missing for voters who have never given him the award.

Stephen A. Smith acknowledges that Curry has stellar talent and has a team that allows him to showcase it; however, he has always had a running mate to steal the voters’ attention. In the previous finals appearances, Curry had players like Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala, both of whom won MVP titles during their time as a Warrior.

This year, there has been no argument as to who might be better or more impactful than Curry on this Warriors team. With Durant gone, Curry has a higher chance of winning the honor should the Warriors win the series.

Something that would give his career and legacy the boost it may have been looking for to solidify his impact on the game.

