Artemi Panarin increases point streak: Rangers frustrated by Columbus 5-1

The New York Rangers made it a point of emphasis to move on from Thursday’s disappointing 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose when they played their first Metropolitan opponent on Sunday afternoon.

But the same problems persisted in the Rangers’ latest loss, a 5-1 blowout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“We were far from good enough. We were slow. I didn’t like the way we played.” Gerard Gallant said after the loss.

Sunday’s contest started similarly to Thursday’s loss though with several key offensive chances being kicked aside while Zach Werenski drove home the first goal of the game through Jaroslav Halak for the early 1-0 lead.

New York led the first period in shots (9-7) and face-off win percentage (80%-20%) but key defensive breakdowns in transition led to the early deficit.

The second period of action only left more frustration for the Rangers. Andrew Peeke scored on a shot that went through Halak’s side. The goalie would later want that back when a Yegor Chinakhov rocket got passed him to put his team down to an early 3-0 deficit they would not recover from.

“I didn’t like the body language of our players. I really didn’t like it. We’re talking to the linemen more than we were talking to our teammates.” Gallant said afterward.

Artemi Panarin would later channel that frustration in the second period with a goal on a five-on-three for the sixth powerplay goal of the season for the Rangers. Panarin’s six-game point streak to start the season was the most by a Ranger since the 2009-10 season.

Columbus’ defense would hold off the New York attack and later add to their lead with Eric Robinson, and Kent Johnson goals to give the Blue Jackets their third win of the season. Boo birds rang out on the Rangers at their starting goaltender Jaroslav Halak who saved just 16 of 21 shots faced.

“I just got outplayed by the other goalie so I need to be better. Hopefully down the road, I can help the guys win some games and get some points. That wasn’t my best night.” Halak told reporters.

While the goaltending numbers weren’t much to be excited about, Gallant was quick to have his goaltenders back.

“Obviously he didn’t like one goal, so given that, this is far from Halak’s fault.”

New York’s offense was stymied by opposing goaltender Daniil Tarasov, who picked up his first win of the season Sunday night. Tarasov finished the night saving 30-31 chances and all 23 shot attempts at even strength.

With the loss, the Blueshirts have dropped three of their last four contests, all to teams below .500. New York is back in action on Tuesday when they conclude their homestead with a contest against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche.

While the recent stretch has been cause for alarm, the Rangers’ locker room is keeping things in perspective.

“I think it’s something we don’t want to continue to happen, but I don’t think there is a panic level in here. It’s not like we’re getting run out of the building or not getting any chances…they are going to go in at some point here.” captain Jacob Trouba said after the game.

Game Notes

Sunday’s contest was the 200th game for Ryan Lindgren in his NHL career. According to the Rangers Stats and Info Twitter account, Lindgren ranks 12th among NHL defensemen in plus/minus with a +54 mark since his first full season in 2019-20.

Vitali Kravtsov returned to the starting lineup on Sunday after he missed the last four games with an upper-body injury. Kravtsov played 1:30 of ice time in the Rangers’ 3-1 win over Tampa to open the 2022-23 season but had to leave to said injury.

Filip Chytil left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury and is “day-to-day” according to the Rangers staff.

