Rangers Injury Update: Patrick Kane OUT for Wednesday battle with Lightning

The New York Rangers are just five games away from the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and that means some banged-up players will get some rest before the grueling run.

Head Coach Gerard Gallant announced that forward Patrick Kane would not play Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning at MSG due to a lower-body injury. In his place, the Rangers will play with seven defensemen with Jimmy Vesey bumped up in the lineup.

While Kane missed Tuesday’s practice due to “maintenance” and is considered day-to-day, the Blueshirts coach did not see any concern for Kane come playoff time.

“I think next week, if it was this time he’d be playing. We’re being smart with him.” Gallant explained.

Kane has totaled 10 points in 16 games played with the Rangers since the trade from Chicago that sent him to New York City. On the season, the former Hart Trophy winner has recorded 55 points in 70 games.

While not fully locked up, the Rangers are expected to be penciled in as the third seed going into the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the Metropolitan division side. With little to play for from a seeding perspective, there’s little reason for New York to run out their older players who could use a game to sit.

Puck drop from MSG is scheduled for 7:30 tonight between New York and Tampa Bay.

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com