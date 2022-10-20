Rangers unveil Lady Liberty retro jerseys while searching for 3-0 home start Thursday

In 2021-22, the New York Rangers were a franchise that was more successful on the road as opposed to on the ground of Madison Square Garden.

Away from MSG last season, the Rangers were 25-14-2 for 52 points, ranking tied for first in road wins and tied for seventh in road points.

It’s been a different story to start the 2022-23 season though. At 3-1, the Rangers are 2-0 within the confines of MSG. With a win, Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks start a season 3-0-0 on home ice for the first time since the 2009-10 season when the club went 4-0-0 according to Rangers Stats & Info Twitter account.

The success in front of the home crowd against a team that has yet to win a game to start the 2022 season isn’t changing the type of preparation the team goes through though.

“We’re still four games into the season. We’re still putting our game together, done a lot of good things so far but also things that still need to work on.” Barclay Goodrow told AMNY after practice Wednesday.

Thursday’s contest brings the return of former coach David Quinn to MSG, but also gives some of the Rangers young players a chance to show their overall improvements over the last few years.

“Gerard [Gallant] has done a heck of a job coaching this group. And they continue to move forward. I wasn’t surprised at what they did last year. They’ve got stars everywhere.” Quinn told Mollie Walker Thursday morning.

Lady Liberty is back

The Rangers hot start offensively isn’t the only talk of the town. As part of the NHL’s reverse retro announcement, New York unveiled their old Lady Liberty retro jerseys

The Liberty jersey debuted as our first “alternate” jersey in 1996-97 season. This year’s 2022 Reverse Retro takes the Lady Liberty of the 90s and remixes it with the Rangers current colorway.

New York will play in their old retro jerseys for eight games to start the season. The first being against Boston on November 3rd.

The Rangers are back on the ice Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm – ET.

