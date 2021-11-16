Rangers’ Sammy Blais lost for season with torn ACL

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York Rangers winger Sammy Blais’ 2021-22 season is over after suffering a torn ACL during Sunday’s 4-3 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils.

The 25-year-old’s skate was clipped by Devils defenseman P.K. Subban in the corner four minutes into the third period. Blais’ right leg buckled awkwardly before he fell to the ice. He didn’t put any weight on it as he needed help getting to the locker room.

Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant admitted that the injury “didn’t look good,” at the time as the issues with Subban continue not only for the Rangers but for the league.

New Jersey’s veteran defenseman got tangled up with Rangers tough guy and fourth-line winger Ryan Reaves, committing a similar slew-foot-like motion that took down the enforcer and led to an injury. Subban was fined for that instance and once more on Nov. 3 after he illegally took down Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras.

At the time of this article’s publishing, no plans have been revealed for any potential discipline headed Subban’s way.

The loss of Blais is a major blow for the Rangers, who traded for him in July from the St. Louis Blues for Pavel Buchnevich. Originally projected to be a lower-line forward, Blais had recently been playing on the Rangers’ top line alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider despite recording just four points, all assists, in 14 games this season.