New York Rangers unveil 2022-23 schedule: Open up at home with Eastern Finals Rematch

The New York Rangers have announced their 2022-23 regular season schedule.

After an exciting playoff run that lasted all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Rangers will be looking to continue their success in year two under Gerard Gallant.

The Blueshirts open the season at home on October 11th against the Tampa Bay Lightning: the team that had denied them a shot at the Stanley Cup Finals just a few months ago.

The first matchup against a Metropolitan division opponent isn’t until October 23rd when New York battles Columbus at Madison Square Garden.

In turn, the Rangers have home games in five of the first seven contests.

The team’s first west coast trip is from November 17th-23rd with battles against Seattle, San Jose, Los Angeles, and Anaheim all scheduled.

The Rangers are also scheduled to play on New Year’s Day against Florida on the road, and end their season with two home games in April against Buffalo and Toronto respectively.

Rangers off-season Needs

While excitement can certainly build for the start of the NHL regular season in three months, the Rangers still have numerous questions surrounding the future of many current starters. Andrew Copp, Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano are all players that could either resign or walk in free agency.

With the NHL draft set to begin tomorrow, New York’s draft strategy is also on high alert with only four picks in the entire draft.

General manager Chris Drury has plenty of questions to answer over the next four months in regards to the team’s roster.

Still, with a team loaded on young talent and an exciting goaltender that just won the Vezina trophy will be sure to bring more enthusiasm to the world’s most famous arena.

With Gerard Gallant at the helm for a second season, it will be even more of a chance for the Rangers to develop their young talent and potentially get back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

For more on the New York Rangers, turn to AMNY.com