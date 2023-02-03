Red Bulls add Belgian forward Dante Vanzeir

The New York Red Bulls are adding from overseas to their roster ahead of the upcoming MLS season. Belgian forward Dante Vanzeir will join the Red Bulls from Royal Union Saint-Gilloise as a Designated Player.

The cost of the transfer fee was undisclosed and Vanzeir will come to New York on a four-year MLS contract with an option for 2027. The deal is pending receipt of his P-1 visa and ITC.

In 28 appearances this year across all competitions, Vanzeir added 12 goals and two assists. During the course of his time with Union, he has made 92 appearances, while scoring 48 goals and tallying 21 assists and helping the club get promoted to the Juplier Pro League, which is the top tier of soccer in Belgium.

“Dante (Vanzeir) is a great human being and has goal-scoring ability, we are happy to have him in New York,” Head Coach Gerhard Struber said in a statement. “He is a very talented player, and he will help us accomplish our goals for the 2023 season.”

The Red Bulls and Vanzeir had been linked prior to the announcement of the deal on Friday morning. A report by The Athletic last week indicated the two sides were close to a deal that would bring Vanzeir to the United States.

No terms of the deal were announced, but the report stated that the deal would be worth $5. million. It also indicated it could surpass $6.3 million through achievable bonuses.

Vanzeir visited the New York MLS club based in New Jersey during the World Cup break.

“We are very excited to add Dante (Vanzeir) to our club,” Head of Sport Jochen Schneider said in a statement. “He is a top-class professional and is highly motivated to show his skills here in the United States, we are excited to see him on the pitch at Red Bull Arena soon.”

The Red Bulls open the 2023 MLS season on Feb. 25 against in Orlando.

