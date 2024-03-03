Red Bulls’ Lewis Morgan wasting no time returning to game-breaking form

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Lewis Morgan’s absence in the midfield last season proved to be too large for the New York Red Bulls’ sputtering attack to overcome.

The Scottish star who led his squad with 18 goals in all competitions two years ago dealt with ceaseless issues stemming from the tearing and constant reinjuring of the psoas muscle in his hip last season, which limited his 2023 season to just five league matches. As a result, the Red Bulls scored the fourth-fewest goals in the Eastern Conference on their way to a fifth-consecutive exit in the first round of the MLS playoffs.

“It was really rough,” he said. “I had some really serious injuries that are pretty much unheard of. So, it was a learning curve for me. It was probably the first time in my career that I’ve really missed time like that. So, it was really tough mentally to come through…

“It’s obviously been a long year. For me, I feel like I’ve got some time to make up for. Hopefully, [this] can be the start of it.”

After undergoing surgery and rehabbing tirelessly throughout the offseason, he is officially back in the side — and it looks like he has not missed a beat.

Morgan came on in the 34th minute on Saturday night with his Red Bulls trailing 1-0 to the Houston Dynamo. Nine minutes later, he was a part of the move that allowed Dante Vanzeir to find the head of Elias Manoel for the game-tying goal.

In the 59th minute, he intercepted a pass from Dynamo midfielder Artur and took two touches to bring the ball to the edge of the Houston box before cannoning a left-footed effort into the top-left corner of the goal to give the Red Bulls the lead.

It was his first goal since Oct. 15, 2022.

If it's gonna be Lewis Morgan, it's gonna be a 💥 BANGER 💥#RedRunsDeep 🔴 @audi pic.twitter.com/lumw07Q6Dt — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) March 3, 2024

“I feel amazing,” Morgan said. “Obviously to be back, first and foremost. The goal helped us win the game. That’s the most important thing. It was special to come back. I’ve been out for over a year and, obviously played some minutes last year, but I kept re-injuring myself. It’s always good to start the season off well. I think we’ve done that.”

It ultimately was the game-winner as New York has taken four points from a possible six on the road to start its season.

“That gives us confidence to get these results and to continue our process,” first-year head coach Sandro Schwarz said.

Having the likes of Morgan within the ranks helps to maintain that sort of confidence. Pairing him with new signing and Swedish international star Emil Forsberg brings a lethal playmaking duo to the Red Bulls’ ranks.

“We had very good moments,” Schwarz said. “It’s good that we have confidence in our quality and our style of play.”

For more on the Red Bulls and Lewis Morgan, visit AMNY.com