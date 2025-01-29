Red Bulls signing defender Raheem Edwards to help replace John Tolkin: Source

MONTREAL, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Raheem Edwards #44 of CF Montréal controls the ball during the first half against Chicago Fire FC at Saputo Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. CF Montréal defeated Chicago Fire FC 2-0. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The New York Red Bulls have signed defender Raheem Edwards to bolster their backline ahead of the 2025 season, a source confirmed with amNewYork on Wednesday.

Tom Bogert of GiveMeSport first reported the signing on Tuesday.

Edwards, 29, has been a journeyman throughout his career, making 174 career MLS appearances with Toronto FC, Chicago Fire, Minnesota United, LAFC, LA Galaxy, and CF Montreal. He has recorded eight goals and 20 assists over the past nine seasons. The Canadian talent has also made five appearances for his national side.

He appeared in 25 league matches with Montreal last season, starting 18 of them while recording a career-high five assists.

A versatile defender, Edwards is capable of taking over starting responsibilities as a left wing-back for a Red Bulls team that sold its star youngster, John Tolkin, to Holstein Kiel in the German Bundesliga earlier this month.

His attacking prowess will be a welcome addition while boosting the playmaking potential of a unit that is set to feature center-back Sean and right-back Dylan Nealis, along with the young Swede Noah Eile.

Granted, Edwards’ true role appears contingent on the status of Marcelo Morales, the experienced Chilean defender who has had difficulties securing his visa to make the jump to the United States to the point where the move could be in jeopardy.

For more on Raheem Edwards and the Red Bulls, visit AMNY.com