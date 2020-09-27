Report: Jets evaluating head coach Adam Gase

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Jets’ tone regarding their head coach, Adam Gase, certainly seems to be turning rather quickly in 2020.

Less than two weeks after team owner Christopher Johnson gave the head coach a vote of confidence — calling him a “brilliant offensive mind” — ESPN’s Chris Mortenson reported on Sunday morning that the Jets’ “higher-ups,” will be reviewing Gase this week.

This after the Jets hobbled to an ugly 0-2 start prior to their Sunday afternoon Week 3 meeting with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Gase’s “brilliant offensive mind” accounted for just 30 points over the first two games of the season as the Jets — lacking legitimate offensive weaponry around Sam Darnold — looked lifeless under the second-year head coach, who went 7-9 in 2019.

His hire has been much-maligned since the get-go by Jets fans, who attempted to organize a “Fire Adam Gase” protest at team facilities over the week — though the pitiful display was only attended by a handful of discontent supporters.