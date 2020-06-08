Report: Sixers, Devils owner Josh Harris interested in buying Mets

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new name has entered the fray of potential New York Mets ownership.

Scott Soshnick of Variety reported on Monday afternoon that Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris is among the suitors interested in buying the MLB franchise.

Harris is the third major player linked to majority Mets ownership since December.

Hedgefund billionaire Steve Cohen entered negotiations with the Wilpon family — who currently own the team — but a last-minute attempt by the potential buyer to tweak the terms led to the deal being dissolved in February.

Cohen was set to take over an 80% stake in the team for $2.6 billion.

In April, amidst the height of the coronavirus pandemic, that same share in the franchise cost a reported $1.6 billion.

While he has been reported as a lurker to re-enter the fold, sources have told amNewYork Metro in the past, the star-studded duo of former All-Star Alex Rodriguez and pop superstar Jennifer Lopez recently mounted a second attempt to purchase the team.

They retained JPMorgan Chase to help raise capital for a serious pursuit of ownership and reportedly spoke with New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, about partnering up.

A spokesman at the Kraft Group declined to comment to amNewYork Metro about the situation.

Harris is the co-founder of Apollo Global Management before buying the NBA’s 76ers in 2011 and the NHL’s Devils two years later. According to Forbes, is worth $5 billion.