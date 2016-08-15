Rio Olympics 2016: Gymnastics, track and field, more to watch on Day 10

Queens native Dalilah Muhammad is favored to win the women’s 400-meter hurdles on Monday.

Simone Biles already has lived up to the billing as one of the greatest U.S. gymnasts ever, but there’s more time to add Olympic accolades in Rio. Biles will look to add a fourth Olympic gold medal in Monday’s women’s balance beam final.

Read on for some other highlights from Monday’s action on Day 10 of the Rio Games.

Gymnastics

Biles, who won her third gold in Sunday’s vault, will face stiff competition on the balance beam from teammate Laurie Hernandez, a native of Old Bridge, New Jersey. (8 p.m., NBC)

Track and field

Dalilah Muhammad is the favorite to bring women’s 400-meter hurdles gold back to Queens. Round 1 of the competition begins Monday. (8 p.m., NBC)

Tori Bowie, who took silver in the women’s 100-meter Saturday, is hunting for gold as 200-meter qualifying begins. (8 p.m., NBC)

Also in the mix for medals in Monday’s finals: Emma Coburn (women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase), Sam Kendricks (men’s pole vault), Boris Berian (men’s 800-meter)

Water polo

U.S. women’s team, with a stable of New York Athletic Club representatives, face host Brazil in quarterfinal action. Team USA won Group B and is favored to repeat after earning 2012 gold in London. (1 p.m., NBC)

Field hockey

After an impressive second-place showing in Group B, the American women begin tournament play against Germany in the quarterfinals. (11:30 a.m., NBCSN)

Beach volleyball

The U.S. men’s pair of Nick Lucena & Phil Dalhausser face a tough quarterfinal draw against Brazil’s Bruno Oscar Schmidt and Ailson Cerutti, who are favored to win it all. (1 p.m., NBCSN)

Greco-Roman wrestling

NYAC’s Robby Smith will grapple against Azerbaijan’s Sabah Shariati in the men’s 287 lbs. (130 kg) Round of 16. (1 p.m., NBCSN)