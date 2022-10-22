Russell Wilson to sit for matchup against Jets

The Jets will face Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien when they take on Denver on Sunday, as Russell Wilson will sit with a hamstring injury.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that Wilson, the team’s newly-acquired quarterback will miss the game to prevent a further damage to his lingering leg injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to Denver this offseason for a haul of draft picks, and has struggled thus far through six games.

Despite the preseason hype about the potential for the nine-time Pro Bowler joining the team from Mile High Stadium, the Broncos have racked up 1,976 passing yards (21st in the league) and scored just 91 points (31st in the NFL).

The Broncos have recorded a 2–4 record so far.

The former Super Bowl champion has looked like a shell of himself this season, as he has seemingly been unable to move around the pocket as he had done in previous seasons, which has left him devoid of one of his most potent abilities.

Now in Week 7, they take on the surging Jets, who are 4–2 on the year, and have won their last three games.

Gang Green is 12th in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) this season, and their defense has been playing increasingly well in recent weeks.

The Jets are looking to build upon their best start in seven years, and now they’ll be taking on a signal caller who has thrown just 42 passes over four years in the NFL. Rypien signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Coming as a last-minute change, the Jets will nevertheless need to adjust their game plan, as they had been planning to face Wilson.

For more coverage of the Jets, head to amNY.com.