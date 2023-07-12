Saratoga 2023: Seven things to look for as summer racing returns to ‘The Spa’

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you listen carefully enough in New York at about 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon, you might hear the words “They’re off at Saratoga!” chanted by a crowd from the north.

Opening Day at Saratoga is arguably one of the biggest days on the horse racing calendar in America — not because of lucrative stakes races or star horses running there, but rather because it marks the arrival of the nation’s most popular racing meet at an historic, magnificent gem of a race course.

Saratoga becomes the center of racing in America every summer, bringing upwards of a million fans to the foothills of the Adirondacks for crisp air, entertainment and incredible competition. This year’s season figures to feature plenty of exciting moments on and off the track.

Here are seven things to look out for as the Saratoga meet gets underway.

A new voice on the mic

The first thing you’ll notice Thursday at Saratoga is a new track announcer.

Frank Mirahmadi takes over the microphone from John Imbriale, who retired from full-time race-calling last year. Mirahmadi is the full-time track announcer at Santa Anita Park in California, and previously called races in our area at Monmouth Park; he also had a brief stint filling in for Imbriale as Aqueduct’s track announcer one recent fall.

Mirahmadi is also known for sometimes sprinkling impersonations into his race calls of celebrities like Robert DeNiro and Rodney Dangerfield, and sometimes other track announcers across the country. Maybe he’ll break out an impression or two at The Spa this meet.

Special events

There’s lots to do at Saratoga Race Course besides watching and wagering on the ponies.

The Taste of New York pavilion will offer Empire State-made goods every weekend. Bring the family every Sunday for full days of free family-friendly activities, games, attractions and educational activities. There’s also free concerts from the Purdy’s Summer Dance Stage almost every day of the meet.

Throughout the meet, Saratoga will offer special days recognizing first responders (July 27) and the military (Aug. 24). Another great annual event at Saratoga is the Permanently Disabled Jockey’s Fund (PDJF) Day Across America on July 29. Fans will get to enjoy autograph signings and photo opportunities for suggested donations benefiting the PDJF. NYRA promises there will also be a first-of-its-kind activity related to PDJF Day at Saratoga, though it has yet to announce what that will be.

International qualifier: Saratoga Derby

The Saratoga Derby, the second leg in NYRA’s Turf Triple, has quickly become one of the nation’s most prestigious grass races for three-year-olds. It’s now gaining prominence on the international racing stage as well.

The winner of this year’s running of the Saratoga Derby will get an automatic berth into the Cox Plate, one of Australia’s most prestigious races, scheduled to be run in October.

Two years ago, State of Rest, trained by Joseph O’Brien, went on to pull off the Saratoga Derby-Cox Plate double in 2021, and racing fans on two continents may wonder if we’ll see the unlikely double again this year.

“The Saratoga Derby Invitational has proven to be a strong race, attracting both top North American horses as well as well-regarded international shippers,” said NYRA Senior Vice-President of Racing Operations Frank Gabriel. “The added bonus of a potential berth in one of the world’s top races should only increase the strength of field.”

Giveaways

Come for the great racing, stay for the swag! Saratoga will be hosting weekly giveaways of all kinds of goodies several Fridays during the meet.

With paid admission and while supplies last, fans can get a free 64-ounce cooler jug on July 21; a performance t-shirt on Aug. 11; a bucket hat on Aug. 18; and finally, a tote bag on Sept. 1.

In case you miss the giveaways, you can still enjoy discounts on tickets, food and beverage and more during the Fan Appreciation Week during the last six days of racing at Saratoga this season, Aug. 30-Sept. 4.

Cody’s Wish for the Whitney?

After two decisive wins in open stakes company this year, it seems Cody’s Wish has inherited the mantle of “America’s Horse” from the now-retired Flightline.

Saratoga is likely Cody’s Wish’s next stop, and having established himself as the best miler in the country, trainer William Mott is considering testing him in a longer route race. Cody’s Wish is a probable candidate for the Grade 1, $1 million Whitney Stakes on Aug. 5 — a test at nine furlongs, a distance that the champion miler has never won at before.

But if Cody’s Wish runs in and wins the Whitney, the Breeders Cup Classic in November (and a possible Horse of the Year title) may be next on his itinerary.

Super sprinter showdown?

If Cody’s Wish passes the Whitney, he may run instead in the Forego Stakes on the Travers Stakes Day undercard, Aug. 26. Under that scenario, he may well get a challenge from a stablemate in the Mott barn, Elite Power.

The defending sprint champion, who cruised to victory last out in the True North Stakes on the Belmont Stakes undercard, is scheduled to run next in the Grade 1 A.G. Vanderbilt Handicap on July 29.

A win in the Vanderbilt could slingshot Elite Power into the Forego Stakes and a potential showdown with Cody’s Wish. Such a matchup has race of the year potential written all over it.

Travers Stakes

The aforementioned Travers Stakes is the marquee race at every Saratoga meet. The 1 ¼ miles, $1.25 million “Midsummer Derby” could feature a matchup of the three Triple Crown race winners this year: Kentucky Derby champ Mage, Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure and Belmont Stakes victor Arcangelo.

Last year’s juvenile champion, Forte, also looms as a possible threat. Another entry or two will likely come out of the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes, the local prep for the Travers, on July 29.

Whoever wins the Travers will likely cement themselves as the champion three-year-old this year.

Saratoga Race Course

Saratoga Springs, NY

Opening Day: Thursday, July 13

Closing Day: Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 3

Racing every Wednesday through Sunday in between

First post: 1:10 p.m. every day, except Whitney and Travers Days, and closing weekend

More information at nyra.com