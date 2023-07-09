Man fighting for life after being stabbed near Brooklyn train station, suspect on loose

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times by an unknown assailant in Brownsville on July 9.

A 35-year-old man is fighting for his life after being stabbed multiple times by an unknown assailant in Brooklyn Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday near the Saratoga Avenue 3 train stop in Brownsville. Police say the man was found on the street with numerous stab wounds throughout his body. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

The stabber fled the scene and has not been caught. An investigation is ongoing but police had no details to report on a suspect.