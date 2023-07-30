Brooklyn man found safe after being kidnapped in back of stolen car outside Park Slope Food Co-op

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 54-year-old Brooklyn man has been found safe after being kidnapped in the back of a car he was sitting in on Saturday.

The incident occurred right outside the Park Slope Food Co-op on Union Street Saturday evening. Brandon Simeon, who lives in Flatbush and is autistic and nonverbal, was sitting in the back of a parked Mercedes SUV outside the market a little after 7:30 p.m. when, police say, an unknown individual entered the vehicle, which was left running with the keys in the ignition.

The stranger started the car and drove off with Simeon still in the backseat, heading southbound on 7th Avenue.

Police later announced at 12:40 a.m. Sunday that Simeon was found safely.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed Sunday morning that Simeon was located in the stolen Mercedes, which had been abandoned by the thief near the intersection of Mill and Clinton streets in Red Hook. The robber has not been caught, and the investigation remains ongoing.