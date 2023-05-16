Folarin Balogun, 21-year-old NYC-born soccer star, switches national eligibility from England to USMNT

FIFA has approved the US Soccer Federation’s request to transfer the national eligibility of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun from England to the United States men’s national team (USMNT), per multiple reports.

Balogun, a 21-year-old star-in-the-making who was born in New York City and emigrated to England at two years old, had represented both the United States and England at the youth level. He scored seven goals in 13 games with America’s U-21 side.

Considered one of the top young emergents of the 2022-23 season, the forward has scored nine goals in 34 games for Reims in France’s Ligue 1 after being loaned from the English giants, Arsenal, whose academy he graduated from after joining at eight years old. Speculation suggests that he will be sold permanently this summer.

He made two Premier League appearances with the Gunners and an additional five in the Europa League where he scored a pair of goals. He was loaned to Championship side Middlesbrough for the final four months of the 2021-22 season before being loaned out to Reims in August of 2022.

Balogun’s allegiance to USMNT is an enormous get for the program, which has been starving for legitimate top-level help at the striker position. It was none more obvious than in the World Cup when the Americans struggled to get much production from the likes of Josh Sargent and Haji Wright as they crashed out in the Round of 16 against the Netherlands.

