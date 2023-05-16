Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Folarin Balogun, 21-year-old NYC-born soccer star, switches national eligibility from England to USMNT

By
comments
Posted on
Folarin Balogun USMNT
Folarin Balogun (Wikimedia Commons)

FIFA has approved the US Soccer Federation’s request to transfer the national eligibility of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun from England to the United States men’s national team (USMNT), per multiple reports.

Balogun, a 21-year-old star-in-the-making who was born in New York City and emigrated to England at two years old, had represented both the United States and England at the youth level. He scored seven goals in 13 games with America’s U-21 side.

Considered one of the top young emergents of the 2022-23 season, the forward has scored nine goals in 34 games for Reims in France’s Ligue 1 after being loaned from the English giants, Arsenal, whose academy he graduated from after joining at eight years old. Speculation suggests that he will be sold permanently this summer.

He made two Premier League appearances with the Gunners and an additional five in the Europa League where he scored a pair of goals. He was loaned to Championship side Middlesbrough for the final four months of the 2021-22 season before being loaned out to Reims in August of 2022.

USMNT World Cup roster
FILE – United States Tyler Adams, left, and United States Joshua Sargent, right, playing during the international friendly soccer match between USA and Japan as part of the Kirin Challenge Cup in Duesseldorf, Germany, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Balogun’s allegiance to USMNT is an enormous get for the program, which has been starving for legitimate top-level help at the striker position. It was none more obvious than in the World Cup when the Americans struggled to get much production from the likes of Josh Sargent and Haji Wright as they crashed out in the Round of 16 against the Netherlands. 

For more on USMNT and Folarin Balogun, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC