Sports figures who have supported Donald Trump

With the 2016 presidential race heating up, here are various sports figures who have shown signs of support for presumptive Republican Party nominee Donald Trump in one form or another.

Tom Brady

While Tom Brady has avoided officially endorsing Trump, the Patriots quarterback said during a Dec. 15, 2015, WEEI appearance that “Donald is a good friend of mine.” In addition, a “Make America Great Again” hat was spotted in Brady’s locker last season.

Adrien Broner

Professional boxer Adrien Broner told Complex on May 4, 2016, that he plans to vote for Trump because “everything he’s saying is crazy, but everything he’s saying is correct.”

Clay Buchholz

Trump introduced Red Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz to his future wife, Buchholz told the Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2016. Aside from Trump’s role as matchmaker, Buchholz said he endorses Trump because “he says what a lot of people think and don’t say.”

John Daly

PGA Tour golfer John Daly tweeted his support for Trump on March 1, 2016, saying that Trump is “not politics he’s business! It’s what our country needs.”

Johnny Damon

Former Yankees outfielder Johnny Damon reportedly endorsed Trump on March 9, 2016, telling the New York Daily News that he was “a Trump fan ever since I met him seven or eight years ago.”

Mike Ditka

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former ESPN analyst Mike Ditka told the Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 8, 2015 that he thinks Trump “has the fire in his belly to make America great again and probably do it the right way.”

Bill Elliott

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, the father of NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, endorsed Trump at a rally in Valdosta, Georgia, on Feb. 29, 2016.

Chase Elliott

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, endorsed Trump at a rally in Valdosta, Georgia, on Feb. 29, 2016.

Brian France

NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France endorsed Trump at a rally in Valdosta, Georgia, on Feb. 29, 2016.

Mike Francesa

WFAN host Mike Francesa has supported Trump several times on his afternoon radio show.

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan didn’t just endorse Trump, he took it to another level. The former WWE wrestler told TMZ on Aug. 29, 2015, that he wants to be Trump’s vice president.

Lou Holtz

Former Notre Dame football coach and current ESPN analyst Lou Holtz endorsed Trump on May 2, 2016, in a video posted to Trump’s Twitter feed. Holtz said Trump “does nothing but go first class in everything.”

Richie Incognito

Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito tweeted his support for Trump on March 19, 2106. “On my way to the @realDonaldTrump rally. Let’s make America great again!!!” Incognito tweeted from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Gene Keady

Former Purdue men’s basketball coach Gene Keady introduced Trump at a rally in South Bend, Indiana, on May 3, 2016, saying that “we all now want to be united and be under the same type of safe situation in the United States and Mr. Trump is the answer to that.”

Bobby Knight

Former Indiana and Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Bobby Knight introduced Trump at a rally in Indianapolis on April 27, 2016, calling him “the most prepared man in history” to run for president.

Robert Kraft

Patriots owner Robert Kraft hasn’t formally endorsed Trump, but he said in a statement to the Boston Globe on Feb. 29, 2016, that he was “grateful” for his friendship with Trump.

Matt Light

Former New England Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light spoke at an invitation-only Trump rally in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Aug. 28, 2015.

Nick Mangold

Jets center Nick Mangold, who played at Ohio State, introduced Trump appeared at a rally in Ohio on March 12, 2016.

Mark Martin

Former NASCAR driver Mark Martin introduced Trump at a rally in North Carolina on March 7, 2016.

Shawne Merriman

Former Chargers and Bills linebacker Shawne Merriman told TMZ on Sept. 17, 2015, that Trump “has always been a good friend” of his.

Ryan Newman

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman endorsed Trump at a rally in Valdosta, Georgia, on Feb. 29, 2016.

Paul O’Neill

Trump introduced former Yankees outfielder and current YES Network broadcaster Paul O’Neill at a nationally televised news conference in Jupiter, Florida, on March 8, 2016.

Tito Ortiz

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz tweeted his support for Trump on Jan. 20, 2016, retweeting a Trump fan account and adding “Let’s make our country great again! #Trump2016”

Terrell Owens

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, who played for the 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys and Bills, told TMZ Sports on June 16, 2015, that he believes Trump “may be what the country needs.”

Billy Packer

Former college basketball TV analyst Billy Packer endorsed Trump in an April 10, 2016, article on Politico about the Tour de Trump, a cycling race which Packer and Trump helped create.

Digger Phelps

Former Notre Dame men’s basketball coach and ESPN analyst Digger Phelps introduced Trump at a rally in South Bend, Indiana, on May 3, 2016, calling Trump “one of the great coaches of this country.”

David Ragan

NASCAR driver David Ragan endorsed Trump at a rally in Valdosta, Georgia, on Feb. 29, 2016.

John Rocker

Former MLB and Long Island Ducks closer John Rocker told the Daily Caller on Jan. 26, 2016, that he “absolutely” is endorsing Trump.

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman, a former forward for the Pistons, Spurs, Bulls, Lakers and Mavericks, voiced his support for Donald Trump’s candidacy on July 24, 2015, tweeting, “@realDonaldTrump has been a great friend for many years. We don’t need another politician, we need a businessman like Mr. Trump! Trump 2016.”

Rex Ryan

Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan, now with the Buffalo Bills, introduced Trump at a rally in Buffalo on April 18, 2016.

Chael Sonnen

Former UFC fighter and current ESPN analyst Chael Sonnen called himself “a huge supporter” of Trump during an interview with Fox Sports on Feb. 3, 2016, adding that he likes how Trump “has courage.”

Mike Tyson

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has told multiple media outlets that he endorses Trump. “He should be president of the United States,” he told HuffPost Live on Oct. 27, 2015.

Herschel Walker

Former Heisman winner Herschel Walker, who played for the USFL’s New Jersey Generals when Trump owned the team, called Trump “my frontrunner” in an interview with USA Today on Aug. 29, 2015.

Dana White

UFC president Dana White told TMZ on Dec. 11, 2015, that “you will never hear me say a negative thing about Donald Trump. … Donald will get my vote.” Trump has hosted several UFC events at his venues.