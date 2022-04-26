Sports news and betting site Tailgate Sports launches

Tailgate Sports, a new authority in sports news and gambling from Schneps Media, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, TailgateSports.com.

Anyone can find out what happens after the game, but Tailgate Sports’ mission is to inform and educate their readers about everything they need to know before tip-off, puck-drop, kick-off, tee-off, first pitch, engine start, or bell rung.

That includes in-depth news coverage on all of the biggest trades, signings, and injuries — along with vital sports-betting information ranging from live odds, succinct game previews, analysis of statistics and top picks to help bettors make well-informed decisions.

“We are thrilled to start this new endeavor at Tailgate Sports and look forward to building an audience of well-informed and passionate readers,” Tailgate Sports editor-in-chief Joe Pantorno said. “This new project is an enormous undertaking that we do not take lightly.

“Sports fans, bettors, and readers alike put their trust in us for factual and timely news, information, and insights — which is at the forefront of our purpose.”

Pantorno — who makes the jump from two years at amNewYork where he built its sports department as its editor — will lead a growing team of knowledgeable writers whose focus will expand across the spectrum of athletics. Not just a few big leagues or players like other outlets.

Tailgate Sports invites visitors to explore our stories offering top picks every day as well as insights and the latest updates on top sporting events across our website and social channels at @tgsportsus.

About Schneps Media

Schneps Media is the leading local media company serving New York City, Westchester, Long Island and Philadelphia.

Our award-winning content reaches over 2 million readers per week across two daily newspapers, the largest group of community newspapers, magazines, websites, email newsletters, social media channels, and targeted business and community events as well as festivals.

Informing and connecting people has been our business for over 35 years. Our content and relationships in the communities we serve is as grassroots as it gets covering and working with local residents, business, community, civic, political, and religious leaders.

Schneps Media sports media properties include amNY Sports, TheBrooklynGame.com, PhillySportsNetwork.com, and now TailgateSports.com

