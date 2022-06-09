Stephen A. Smith makes controversial Russell Westbrook take before Game 3

There hasn’t been a more charismatic analyst on ESPN over the last 25 years than Stephen A. Smith.

On NBA Countdown before Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday Night, Stephen A. Smith may have made his most controversial NBA take yet.

“I’d give up EVERYBODY on the Knicks for Russell Westbrook!!” Smith exclaimed to the laughter of the rest of the crew.

Russell Westbrook is in the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and is making $47 million.

There have been rumors of the Lakers looking to ship Westbrook to another team but have not been willing to part with a first round pick that other team’s are looking for with the aging star.

Westbrook had one of his worst seasons as a pro last year in Los Angeles. The former MVP shot under 45% from the field, under 30% from three, and under 70% from the free throw line. He also averaged just 18 points, his lowest since his second year in the league.

Even with Westbrook’s numbers seemingly declining year by year, Stephen A. Smith believes that it is a matter of fit that is holding the point guard back.

“LA might not be the ideal fir for him, but somewhere else with that energy, tenacity and athleticism, I’d take Russell Westbrook in a New York Knick uniform today!” Smith demanded.

Stephen A. Smith wants New York

The Knicks and Lakers shared the title for most disappointing teams in basketball last year. After ending along playoff drought, the Knicks stumbled in 2021 finishing just 37-45 good for 11th in the Eastern Conference.

While the Knicks and Lakers both look for ways to improve on what was a disappointing season last year, the future of Russell Westbrook’s NBA career continues to be questioned.

For Stephen A. Smith, the answer is simple: get him to New York.

For more Knicks coverage, visit AMNY.com