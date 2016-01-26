Super Bowl 50: Carolina Panthers have grammar edge over Denver Broncos, study finds

Of the two teams in Super Bowl 50, the Panthers have the grammatical edge.

On the field, the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers seem to match up pretty evenly. When it comes to a keyboard, though, the Panthers appear to have the edge.

Panthers players make fewer grammatical mistakes than their Broncos counterparts, according to a study by writing-enhancement platform Grammarly.

Grammarly used Panthers and Broncos starters (as determined by NFL.com depth charts) who had a verified personal Twitter account for the study. The software identified errors in the players’ tweets (misspellings, mixed-up homonyms such as “your” vs. “you’re”, subject-verb disagreement, etc.), and those results were then verified and tallied by a team of live proofreaders.

The study didn’t penalize players for using common Twitter conventions such as slang, missing terminal punctuation, sentence fragments, abbreviations, hashtags and team/player nicknames.

From there, the study calculated the average number of mistakes per one hundred words by dividing the total word count of the tweets by the total number of mistakes for each player. The final results: Panthers starters made 4.3 mistakes per 100 words, while Broncos starters made 4.5.

Fun findings

— Broncos special-teams players made the fewest mistakes of any position group (2.1 mistakes per 100 words).

— The Broncos’ offense and Panthers’ defense were tied for the most (5.4).

— Panthers defensive end Jared Allen had the fewest mistakes of any player (0.7).

— Panthers guard Trai Turner had the most mistakes of any player (11.5).