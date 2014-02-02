Super Bowl XLVIII: The not-so-cold-weather game

The game kicked off at a balmy 49 degrees after months of concerns regarding the possibility of freezing temperatures and …

Fans were able to walk around the stadium with jackets open in the hours leading up to the game.

Around the perimeter of the stadium, heat lamps barely attracted a crowd and an ice sculpture of the game’s Roman numerals slowly dripped as it melted.

Hyped as the “coldest Super Bowl in history,” the game’s 48th rendition didn’t come too close to registering itself in the record books.

It went down as third-coldest behind Super Bowls VI and IX, which were both played at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans.