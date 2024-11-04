3 takeaways from start of Knicks 2024-25 season

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Five games into the 2024-25 NBA season, the New York Knicks are 3-2 to start this highly anticipated season. With strong additions to the team over the offseason, including center Karl-Anthony Towns traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves and guard Mikal Bridges acquired from the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks are now expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA. Here are a few early season takeaways from the team’s performances so far.

Karl-Anthony Towns has shown Knicks fans why he’s a star already

Prior to Towns becoming a New York Knick, he was already an established star. The 28-year-old has been a striking player ever since his rookie year when he averaged 18.3 points per game and ended up winning the Rookie of the Year Award for the 2015-16 season.

Since then, he’s been a four-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA Third Team, and an NBA 3-Point Contest Champion in 2022. It was highly expected that Towns would come to New York to perform the same way he had been in his career so far. Despite doubts from some fans about his ability to be a leading factor on the team, he has proven otherwise so far.

When the Knicks faced off against the Miami Heat back on Oct. 30, Towns posted a scoring masterclass, putting up 44 points and 13 rebounds while shooting an impressive 68% from the field. This was a sight that Knicks fans were eager to see, as he had been held to 13 points in the previous game. Before his scoring blitz in Miami, it was evident that Towns needed to become more involved on the offensive end and erupt into the elite performer he was in Minnesota.

In five games thus far, Towns is averaging 22.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. He’s shooting efficiently from both the field and the 3-point line at 55% and 64.7%. As a stretch big, Towns has been shooting everywhere from behind the arc to the mid-range and down low under the rim. This versatility gives the Knicks a dynamic offense that’s hard to defend when everyone in the starting lineup can stretch the floor and shoot from three.

OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges have been more impactful than what’s shown on paper

After a concerning shooting performance in the preseason, Mikal Bridges has completely turned it around, becoming an effective piece in this team’s offense. In the team’s first win of the season against the Indiana Pacers, Bridges had an impressive showing, putting up 21 points and five assists. His field goal percentage is at 52.2% so far, which is roughly 9% higher than what he shot in the previous season for the Brooklyn Nets.

Not only has he been a contributing factor on the offensive end, averaging 17.6 points in five games so far, but he’s elevated the Knicks’ defense as well. Listed at 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Bridges is a dynamic defender who is able to guard positions one through four.

Similar to Bridges, forward OG Anunoby can defend multiple positions and is presented as one of the best defensive players in the NBA. He’s averaging just 13 points on the season so far, but his impact is felt most on the other end of the court. His defensive presence has been evident, with active hands in the passing lanes forcing multiple turnovers. Anunoby and Bridges have both been averaging at least one steal per game. The Knicks have two elite defenders on their team that should continue to improve their overall defensive rating over time.

3-point shooting is not as big of a concern as everyone thinks it is

Last season, the Knicks were ranked second in the NBA for total 3-pointers made in the season, just behind the Celtics. However, this season, they have been off to a slower start with attempting 3s, having made just a total of 32 through the first three games.

Fans were sent in a panic during this time, concluding that the Knicks 3-point shooting wouldn’t be the same as last year, specifically because the team lost its best shooter, Donte DiVincenzo. While it is difficult to replace DiVincenzo’s elite shooting, the Knicks have gained two notable 3-point shooters in Bridges and Towns, who both shot over 37% behind the arc the previous season. Ultimately, the two will need to increase their 3-point attempts compared to what it has been so far.

While the Knicks may not be sinking too many threes, they still have the best percentage in the league behind the arc at 41.7%. Once their best shooters can get in rhythm, expect to see this team become one of the best 3-point shooting teams over time.

