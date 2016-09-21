Tina Charles sweeps 2016 monthly awards in Eastern Conference

Tina Charles became the first WNBA player to lead the league in scoring and rebounding in the same season. Photo Credit: Vincent Barone

Liberty forward Tina Charles won her fourth consecutive Eastern Conference Player of the Month award, sweeping the award for the 2016 season.

Charles, who won an Olympic gold medal this summer in Rio, set a WNBA record with her ninth Player of the Month award. Maya Moore, the Western Conference recipient of the award for September, is just behind Charles with eight.

The 2012 MVP led the league in rebounding (11 rpg) for September and was second in scoring (23.5 ppg). She also finished fourth in the East in blocks (1.33 bpg) and sixth in assists (4 apg).

Charles was critical for the Liberty, the top seed from the East, this season. She became the first player in WNBA history to lead the league in scoring (21.5 ppg) and rebounding (9.9 rpg), and she is a strong candidate to win her second MVP award.

The Liberty begin their playoff run Saturday when they host the lowest-seeded team that advances from the first round of the postseason in a single-elimination game.