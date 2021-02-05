Trevor Bauer passes up Mets, signs with Dodgers | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Despite reports of having the best possible offer on the table, the New York Mets lost out on free-agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, who opted to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he revealed on his personal YouTube channel Friday afternoon.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Bauer’s deal is for three years worth $102 million with opt-outs after each of the first two years. He’ll make $40 million in 2021 and $45 million in 2022, making him the highest-paid player in terms of single-year salary in MLB history.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the Mets’ offer was for three years for over $100 million as well. Per MLB Network’s Joel Sherman, the Mets set a series of deadlines for Bauer to ensure they would not be used for leverage, but the allure of pitching in his native Southern California proved to be too much for the righty to turn down.

In the process, it has created an immediate rivalry with the Mets.

Bauer’s addition to the defending champs creates a monstrous trio in Los Angeles, joining Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw. He is coming off his finest season as a pro, posting a 1.73 ERA with 100 strikeouts and a 0.795 WHIP in 73.0 innings of work. There is a question, however, if he can sustain those kinds of numbers or something close to it.

Over his first eight MLB seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Indians, Bauer had a 4.04 ERA. That was with a 2018 campaign in which he was an All-Star, going 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA.

He’s been a consistent performer in the postseason, however, posting a career 2.94 ERA over 11 appearances (seven starts) that included a run to the World Series in 2016 with Cleveland.

As for the Mets, the belief is they are not done scouring the market as of yet. They could still use another starting pitcher for depth purposes behind two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, Jacob deGrom.

Carlos Carrasco, who was acquired in the Francisco Lindor trade with the Cleveland Indians, is poised to be the No. 2 man while Marcus Stroman — a top-end arm on almost any other team in the majors — is right behind.

Second-year southpaw David Peterson and the newly-acquired Joey Lucchesi from the San Diego Padres — two lefties — round out the bottom of the rotation for now. Should the Mets stand pat, one of them will be lifted from the rotation until Noah Syndergaard completes his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery.

The Mets have recently shown interest in veteran lefty Rich Hill while other options, like Jake Odorizzi, remain on the free-agent market.