Twitter reacts to Mets signing Max Scherzer

The New York Mets set the baseball world ablaze on Monday morning when they agreed to a record-setting three-year, $130 million contract with three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.

The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer’s new deal set an MLB record for the highest average annual value ($43.3 million) as Mets owner Steve Cohen continues to flex his financial muscles.

Needless to say, Scherzer’s signing got Twitter talking as he makes his way to Queens for the next three years:

This puts Max Scherzer's new contract into perspective 🤯 (via @JeffPassan) pic.twitter.com/meR4df6dUr — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2021

imagining max scherzer and jeff mcneil taking turns just getting absolutely furious at themselves in the dugout every half inning — max scherzer stan account (@real_green_man) November 29, 2021

MAX SCHERZER IS A NEW YORK MET. THAT’S THE TWEET. #LGM pic.twitter.com/rBvm6g5ON6 — GENY Mets Report (@genymets) November 29, 2021

Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom become the 7th set of teammates in MLB history with multiple Cy Young Awards. It’s the third time it’s happened in Mets history: 2008 Pedro Martinez & Johan Santana

2005-2007 Pedro & Tom Glavine — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) November 29, 2021

I’m not in the business of choosing jersey numbers for baseball players of course, but this looks mighty nice for Max Scherzer, if you ask me. #Mets pic.twitter.com/Y4slBz5VH4 — Michael Baron (@michaelgbaron) November 29, 2021

Historic day for the Mets, a game changer for a franchise that should be one of the most elite in sports. Max Scherzer dramatically upgrades who they are on the field and in the clubhouse. This team is trying to win a World Series, doing what it takes, and it’s great to see. — Wayne Randazzo (@WayneRandazzo) November 29, 2021

This is an absolutely stupid amount of money, even for Scherzer. But at three years and with a billionaire owner, it doesn't matter. Welcome to a brand new era of Mets baseball. LFGM. https://t.co/2hoMNUlCRD — Good Fundies Brian (@OmarMinayaFan) November 29, 2021

Thank you Mets 🍺🤣🤣🔥🔥#LFG — Jose Reyes (@lamelaza_7) November 29, 2021