Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Mets

Twitter reacts to Mets signing Max Scherzer

By
0
comments
Posted on
Max Scherzer Mets
Max Scherzer will join Jacob deGrom and the Mets in Queens.
USA Today Sports/Illustration by Luis Matos

The New York Mets set the baseball world ablaze on Monday morning when they agreed to a record-setting three-year, $130 million contract with three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.

The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer’s new deal set an MLB record for the highest average annual value ($43.3 million) as Mets owner Steve Cohen continues to flex his financial muscles.

Needless to say, Scherzer’s signing got Twitter talking as he makes his way to Queens for the next three years:

New York City’s Status as a Melting Pot is Most on Display within its Caribbean Neighborhoods

amRUSH

 

 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC