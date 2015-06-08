UFC 188 fight card: Cain Velasquez vs. Fabricio Werdum

Cain Velasquez returns from a 602-day absence to defend his heavyweight title at UFC 188 this Saturday in Mexico City.
Velasquez will fight interim heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum in the main event on pay-per-view.
Here’s the entire UFC 188 fight card:
Main card on pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET
Heavyweight championship: Cain Velasquez vs. Fabricio Werdum
Lightweight: Gilbert Melendez vs. Eddie Alvarez
Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nate Marquardt
Featherweight: Yair Rodriguez vs. Charles Rosa
Women’s strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres
Prelims on FX, 8 p.m.
Flyweight: Chico Camus vs. Henry Cejudo
Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Efrain Escudero
Bantamweight: Alejandro Perez vs. Patrick Williams
Lightweight: Johnny Case vs. Frank Trevino
Prelims on Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m.
Welterweight: Augusto Montano vs. Cathal Pendred
Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Clay Collard
Welterweight: Andrew Todhunter vs. Albert Tumenov