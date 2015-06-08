UFC 188 fight card: Cain Velasquez vs. Fabricio Werdum

Cain Velasquez returns from a 602-day absence to defend his heavyweight title at UFC 188 this Saturday in Mexico City.Velasquez …

Cain Velasquez returns from a 602-day absence to defend his heavyweight title at UFC 188 this Saturday in Mexico City.

Velasquez will fight interim heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum in the main event on pay-per-view.

Here’s the entire UFC 188 fight card:

Main card on pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET

Heavyweight championship: Cain Velasquez vs. Fabricio Werdum

Lightweight: Gilbert Melendez vs. Eddie Alvarez

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nate Marquardt

Featherweight: Yair Rodriguez vs. Charles Rosa

Women’s strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres

Prelims on FX, 8 p.m.

Flyweight: Chico Camus vs. Henry Cejudo

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Efrain Escudero

Bantamweight: Alejandro Perez vs. Patrick Williams

Lightweight: Johnny Case vs. Frank Trevino

Prelims on Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m.

Welterweight: Augusto Montano vs. Cathal Pendred

Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Clay Collard

Welterweight: Andrew Todhunter vs. Albert Tumenov