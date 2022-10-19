Yankees ALCS ticket prices skyrocketing with team chasing first title since 2009

Playoff baseball in the Big Apple has been good for business for secondary ticket markets, and with the Yankees advancing to the American League Championship Series ticket prices have skyrocketed even further.

As of Wednesday morning, 2022 ALCS tickets between the Yankees and Houston Astros were averaging $505, according to TicketIQ. That is the second-highest average for an ALCS since the secondary ticket market site started tracking the data in 2010.

The $505 average fell just $5 short of the 2015 ALCS between the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals.

The Yankees and Astros have met three previous times in the playoffs and two prior occasions in the American League Championship Series (2017 and 2019). The average ticket price for this time around is 7% more expensive than their 2017 series and 45% more expensive than in 2019.

Ticket prices to see the Bronx Bombers at Yankee Stadium have spiked significantly as well. The average ticket price to see the Astros and Yankees play in the Bronx is $570, which marks the highest average of the three championship series that New York has played Houston.

A large part of the increased interest likely has to do with the rivalry that has developed between they two teams over the years. Houston has eliminated New York from the postseason three times, including on their way to a World Series title in 2017.

The team’s cheating scandal has marred some of Houston’s success and left a bitter taste in Yankees fans’ mouths about the postseason losses. On Tuesday afternoon as the Yankees were closing out the Cleveland Guardians, fans in the Bronx chanted “WE WANT HOUSTON” and a profanity-laced chant about José Altuve.

“We don’t like them,” Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka told the New York Post. “They’ve gotten the best of us the last few years. We do have that chip on our shoulder. We have to prove we can get past them.”