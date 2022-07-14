Yankees cooling on Andrew Benintendi pursuit, Mets still showing interest

The Yankees’ interest in Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi may be coming to an end.

New York appears to be moving on from Benintendi over his unvaccinated status, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Benintendi is one of 10 players that is unvaccinated on the Royals and will not be able to play during their upcoming trip to Toronto.

Part of the reasoning for the decision seems to be linked to the limitations on where Benintendi can play. Unvaccinated players are not able to travel to Canada and that is a trip New York will have to make still, both in the regular season and possibly in the playoffs.

Benintendi will make his first MLB All-Star Game appearance this season and has been hitting .317 with three home runs. He also has 37 RBIs in 87 games for a struggling Royals team.

The outfielder was viewed as a possible replacement for the struggling Joey Gallo, albeit the two approach the offensive part of the game differently. Benintendi has been viewed as a consistent contact hitter that can get on base, while Gallo was known for his power.

While the Yankees may be looking elsewhere, New York could still end up being Benintendi’s home. Heyman also reported that the Mets are still interested in him as an upgrade for their ballclub. The Mets don’t have to deal with the vaccine issue since they do not play the Blue Jays this season.