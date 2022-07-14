Yankees acquire Tyler Wade in minor deal with Los Angeles Angels

The Yankees have made their first move with the trade deadline approaching quickly.

The Bombers picked up utilityman Tyler Wade in a deal with the Los Angeles Angels, according to both Jeff Passan of ESPN and Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Wade will report to Triple-A, according to Heyman.

It was not clear what the Yankees sent to the Angels in the swap.

The add gives the Yankees a bit more depth in the infield as the team gears up for the second-half push of the season. New York holds the best record in baseball at 62-26 and has a 14.0 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

Wade should be a familiar name for Yankees fans. New York had drafted Wade and he spent five seasons with the Yankees organization.

He batted .212 in his five years in New York and had 92 hits in 433 at-bats in pinstripes.

Wade was DFA’d by the Angels earlier this month and had appeared in 67 games this season with Los Angeles. He had also been DFA’d in November by the Yankees.