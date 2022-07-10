Yankees looking to add Andrew Benintendi, trade Joey Gallo: Report

The Yankees have been the best team in baseball for the better part of the 2022 season, but that hasn’t stopped them from trying to tinker with the roster to improve.

That has led the Bronx Bombers’ front office to inquire about adding Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi, according to the New York Post. Additionally, New York has had talks with other teams about moving struggling outfielder Joey Gallo.

amNewYork had Benintendi listed among the names that could be brought in to replace the struggling Gallo.

Benintendi would be an upgrade for the Yankees over Gallo, although the two are much different players when it comes to their strategy at the plate. As it stands now, New York does not appear to be interested in going as high as the Royals’ current asking price for the former Gold Glover.

Kansas City is looking for at least one valued prospect in any deal for the outfielder, according to the report. Benintendi, like Gallo, is a free agent after this season.

While Benintendi doesn’t bring the same slugging power to the lineup, he has been a solid contact hitter on a bad Royals team this season batting .317 and recording a .387 on-base percentage. He also comes with a wRC+ of 128 and a strikeout rate of 14.2%, which is well below the MLB average and Gallo’s current 38.3%.

While the Yankees look into their options with Kansas City or other teams as the trade deadline approaches there isn’t as much of an urgent need with the emergence of Matt Carpenter. The mid-season free agent signing has emerged not only as an offensive threat but as someone who can play the outfield when needed as well.

It appeared that a deal for Benintendi would not include Gallo, who would be dealt in a separate deal to a team willing to take on the struggling Yankee. The soon-to-be free agent has not panned out how he was expected to after the Yankees traded for him last season.

Gallo had been a power hitter in Texas, hitting at least 38 home runs a year from 2017 through 2019 and then suffered a down year during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He rebounded during the 2021 campaign going .233/.379/.490 before the trade.

For more coverage of the New York Yankees, head to amNY.com.

After that, his number significantly dipped in the Bronx and Gallo has continued to struggle this season.

A return to the Lone Star State or San Diego could be in the cards for Gallo, according to the Post report. Both teams have a need in the outfield and are in the playoff picture. San Diego general manager, A.J. Preller was also an executive in Texas and has a preexisting relationship with Gallo.