Yankees bullpen takes another hit as Ron Marinaccio goes on 15-day IL

Another Yankees pitcher is headed to the injured list.

Ron Marinaccio was placed on the 15-day IL ahead of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Texas Rangers with a stress reaction to the right shin. The trip to the IL is retroactive to Oct. 3.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hoping that Marinaccio would be available to them if they reached the American League Championship Series. It was another tough break for the Yankees, who have had some major questions with their bullpen of late as they prepare for the playoffs coming up.

Marinaccio and Boone both sounded optimistic that the issue hadn’t been too serious when he left the game on Sunday. It appears that further imagining has revealed an issue, which he had been dealing with all season, that is more serious than either had anticipated.

“He definitely wants to try and pitch through it and there’s probably even some thought that he could pitch through it. It’s kind of a gray area, but you also worry about it turning it into a stress fracture or does it compensate him in other ways,” Boone said. “So we’ve made that decision to go ahead and IL him obviously backdated to yesterday.”

The reliever has been a steady workhorse for the Yanks this season and with the bullpen in a bit of a pickle, he was someone that Boone could call on to get out of a jam. In 44 innings of work, Marinaccio has an ERA of 2.05 and he’s struck out 56 batters while allowing 22 hits.

New York is expected to get back some of their injured relievers, like Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta, by the time the ALDS starts later this month, but Marinaccio is a tough blow.

“He’s had an outstanding season. He’s been an important part of what’s going on down there and again hopefully we get him back if we can advance to the next round,” Boone said. “This time can be valuable and get him just a little bit healthier and stronger and we’ll continue to evaluate that.”

New York did get some positive news as well with the reinstatement of Albert Abreu from the 15-day IL.