Yankees facing elimination, drop World Series Game 3 to Dodgers 4-2

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

BRONX, NY — Yankee Stadium mystique cannot slow down the Los Angeles Dodgers, either.

In their first World Series game in the Bronx in 15 years, the New York Yankees saw their backs officially hit the wall in a 4-2 loss to the Dodgers that dropped them into a 3-0 series hole.

Freddie Freeman continues to haunt the Yankees as his two-run home run in the first inning was the big bop for a night dominated by Dodgers pitching. Walker Buehler and six Los Angeles relievers limited New York to just four hits through eight innings before Alex Verdugo’s consolation two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth off Michael Kopech.

The Yankees will attempt to stave off a sweep, elimination, and a second Los Angeles title in four years on Wednesday in Game 4 at Yankee Stadium. In 40 prior World Series appearances, they have only been swept twice (1963, 1976).

Buehler continued his team’s trend of strong starts in this World Series, going five scoreless innings and limiting the Yankees to just two hits and two walks with five strikeouts. It was a far more productive night than his counterpart, Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt, who lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on two hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Freeman remained red-hot in World Series play with his third home run in as many games, taking Schmidt out into the right-field seats in the top of the first to give the Dodgers an instant 2-0 lead after Ohtani was walked to lead off the night.

Ahead in the count 1-2, Schmidt left a 93 mph cutter up and in, which Freeman was able to turn on. He has now homered in five straight World Series games dating back to the 2021 Fall Classic when he was with the Atlanta Braves.

The visitors made it a three-run game in the top of the third when Mookie Betts worked a nine-pitch at-bat before blooping a single to right field in front of Soto, scoring Tommy Edman from second after he led the inning off with a walk and advanced on a fielder’s choice.

Schmidt’s night ended with two outs in the third when he walked Max Muncy to load the bases with two outs, but reliever Mark Leiter got Will Smith to ground out to limit the damage.

Leiter put runners at the corners with no outs in the fourth, but was ultimately bailed out by a peculiar call from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who had one of his hottest hitters in Edman lay down a bunt for a squeeze play.

The New York reliever was able to pounce on the ball in between the mound and home plate and flip the ball to catcher Jose Trevino to cut down Gavin Lux at the plate. Nestor Cortes — the southpaw who allowed Freeman’s walk-off grand slam in Game 1 — proceeded to strike out Ohtani and get Betts to line out.

Stanton finally got the Yankees’ first hit of the night with one out in the fourth inning, lining a double to left to finally put the hosts in business. But Buehler remained resolute with the help from his defense.

With two outs, Anthony Volpe lined a single to left but Teoscar Hernandez managed to get the slow-footed Stanton at the plate for the final out of the frame.

The Dodgers added on in the fifth inning against reliever Jake Cousins when Enrique Hernandez singled in Gavin Lux after he reached on a hit-by-pitch and stole second.

Despite desperation sinking in, the Yankees’ offense continued to misfire. They had just six at-bats with runners in scoring position all night while leaving eight men on base.

