Yankees extend win streak to 11 after beating Blue Jays

The Yankees extended their win streak to 11 games on Tuesday night, as the team topped the Toronto Blue Jays by a 9–1 margin.

Both teams were quiet at the beginning of the contest, with the first run of the game coming in the 5th inning, when Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette hit a single to score Alejandro Kirk off a pitch from Yankees righty Jameson Taillon.

Despite giving up the first run, though, the Yankees dominated the scoreboard for the final 6 innings, as the Bronx Bombers crossed the plate 7 times without giving up another run to their Canadian rivals.

Fan favorite Aaron Judge continued his extraordinary stretch of games at the plate, and hit his 9th home run of the young season in the 6th inning on a solo shot to left field off Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah.

That longball tied Judge’s teammate Anthony Rizzo for the most homers in the MLB this year.

After Judge tied the game at 1, the Yankees offense exploded in the 7th inning, as Pinstripe batters crossed the plate 7 times before Toronto could record a 3rd out.

Josh Donaldson, Marwin González, Jose Trevino, Aaron Hicks, and Judge all recorded an RBI in the inning, during which the Blue Jays cycled through 3 different pitchers on the mounds — Adam Cimber, Julian Merryweather and Trent Thornton.

Toronto managed to stop the bleeding and hold the Yankees scoreless in the 8th, but the not before Giancarlo Stanton hit a 2-run home run in the 9th inning off Andrew Vasquez’s 97 mph curveball, which scored Hicks after he walked earlier in the inning.



That brought the team from the Bronx to a 9–1 lead, which proved an insurmountable obstacle for the Blue Jays, who failed to muster any offense in the final inning.

For more coverage of the Yankees, head to amNY.com.

Taillon pitched 6 innings, giving up 5 hits and 1 run. Wandy Peralta, Miguel Castro and Lucas Luetge each pitched 1 inning after Taillon’s exit, and combined for just 3 hits and no runs.

The win marked the second victory over the Blue Jays in their three game series in Toronto, and brought the Yankees to an MLB-leading 18–6 record on the year.

A win against the Blue Jays on Wednesday night would mark the 4th-straight series sweep for the Bronx Bombers, coming after unblemished wins against Cleveland, Baltimore and Kanas City.

Nestor Cortes Jr. is slated to get the nod on the starting mound for the 7:10 P.M. game on Wednesday.