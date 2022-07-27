Yankees’ Michael King undergoes surgery, Luis Severino ‘progressing,’ says Boone

Michael King was already out for the rest of the season after fracturing his elbow on Friday night and on Wednesday morning he underwent surgery, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said ahead of the second game of the Subway Series in Queens.

Boone suffered the injury while throwing a pitch in the win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. The loss of the vaunted reliever put an even bigger emphasis on the need to upgrade New York’s pitching ahead of the deadline.

“I think everything went according to plan, but I haven’t heard from him yet,” Boone said about the surgery.

Aaron Boone says that Michael King had surgery this morning: pic.twitter.com/00Y3LRkLe3 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 27, 2022

The Bombers’ skipper said that he believed that King would be ready for Spring Training but the team would have a better understanding of where the reliever is at after the 8-10 week mark.

“I think there’s different ligaments there and they want to see what and compare it to old things,” Boone answered when asked if there was any damage found. “See where it is as this heals. I don’t all the intricacies of it but I think they’ll just have a better idea of it with some more time.”

The Yankees have suffered a few injuries to their pitching staff this season, which includes one to Luis Severino that occurred prior to the MLB All-Star break. And the injury to King happened with the deadline approaching fast and the pressure mounting on Yankees general manager Brian Cashman to try and make a move.

Severino was progressing according to Boone, but had very few details to add other than “he’s doing well.” The right-hander was on day 11 or 12, according to Boone, of no throw.