Quantcast
Yankees nearing deal with Justin Wilson | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Mets

Yankees nearing deal with Justin Wilson

By
0
comments
Posted on
Justin Wilson Yankees Mets
The Yankees are closing in on a deal with Justin Wilson.
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Wilson is on the precipice of reuniting a New York team but it’s with the Yankees, not the Mets, as many originally anticipated. 

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman confirmed on Monday that the Yankees are closing in on a deal with the veteran left-handed reliever despite the Mets having shown interest in recent days. 

The 33-year-old pitched one season for the Yankees back in 2015, posting a 5-0 record with a 3.10 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched. He was traded to the Detroit Tigers after that season for Luis Cessa and Chad Green.

THIS IS THE WAY: amRUSH reaction to The Mandalorian season two finale

amRUSH

Wilson owns a career 3.27 ERA and 1.279 WHIP where he has predominantly pitched in the seventh and eighth innings. 

Following stints with Detroit and the Chicago Cubs, Wilson signed with the Mets as a free agent prior to the 2019 season. 

He was an invaluable part of their bullpen down the stretch of a season two years ago that fell just short of a wild-card berth, though he was overworked at times by former manager Mickey Callaway. Of those 45 appearances, 30 came zero or one day of rest. 

Regardless, Wilson posted a 2.45 ERA in 45 appearances with a 1.333 WHIP and 44 strikeouts.

Last season saw Luis Rojas use Wilson in 23 of the Mets’ 60 games where his ERA swelled to 3.66, though his WHIP remained similar at 1.373. 

Now heading to the Bronx, Wilson provides the Yankees with another late-inning, left-handed option. 

While Aroldis Chapman will continue to have the closer’s role cemented, Wilson will provide Aaron Boone with more of an opportunity to keep Zack Britton fresh as he is the Yankees’ premier seventh-to-eighth-inning southpaw option.

Britton has a 1.90 ERA and a 1.108 WHIP over the last two seasons that have featured 86 appearances with 69 strikeouts. 

The parameters of Wilson’s potential deal with the Yankees are unknown at this time. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC