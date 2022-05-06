Quantcast
Yankees

Yankees Friday night matchup vs. Rangers postponed due to weather

Yankees play at Yankee Stadium on Opening Day.
Yankee Stadium.
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees Friday night matchup against the Texas Rangers has been postponed inclement weather in the Bronx, the MLB announced. 

The game, which was slated to be the series-opener between the two teams, will be rescheduled as the first game of a double header on Sunday. 

“Fans holding paid tickets for tonight’s game (Friday, May 6) may exchange them for tickets to a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium (subject to availability) — including the rescheduled May 25 promotional date — as described in the Yankees’ rain check policy, which may be found at www.yankees.com/raincheck.”

Patrons with tickets to Sunday’s regularly-scheduled 5:05 p.m. matchup will be able to attend the double header free of charge, with the first game beginning at 1:35 p.m., the team announced. 

The Yankees hold an MLB-best 18–7 record, while the Rangers have struggled with a 10–14 record on the young season. 

The first game of the series will now take place on Saturday at 1:05 p.m., with Luis Severino slated to get the start against Texas’ Dane Dunning. 

The Yankees head into the upcoming contests against the Rangers having won their previous 5 series, and recently saw their 11-game winning streak snapped by the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

About the Author

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is the sports editor of amNewYork.

