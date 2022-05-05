Joey Gallo returns, but Blue Jays snap Yankees 11-game winning streak

Despite Joey Gallo’s triumphant return to the lineup from injury, the Toronto Blue Jays snapped the Yankees 11-game winning streak with a 2–1 win on Wednesday.

Despite the end of their win streak, the Yankees still top the MLB standings with an 18-7 record, and boast the significant distinction of capturing 5-straight series victories.

Along with the crosstown Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Yankees lead most every MLB expert’s power rankings this season.

Gallow accounted for New York’s only run in the Wednesday loss, when he smashed the first pitch he saw for a home run to left-center field off a 94 mph fastball from Yusei Kikuchi in the 3rd inning. The game marked Gallo’s first time back into the lineup after his three-game absence due to left groin tightness.

“It’s good to see that,” manager Aaron Boone said. “A really good swing to start things off, a no doubter just to the left of center.”.

.@JoeyGallo24 returns to the lineup and homers on the first pitch he sees! pic.twitter.com/hTnGSXEjCG — MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2022

“He proved he was ready to go,” said Boone of Gallo’s return. “So I wanted to honor that, and get him back out there.”

Despite the time off, Gallo looked like his old self at the plate and in left field.

While he grounded out and struck out in the game, he drew a clutch walk to load the bases with 2 outs in the 9th inning from Toronto righty Jordan Romano while the team was attempting a comeback.

Unfortunately for the Pinstripes, Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded out on the next at-bat to shortstop to end the game, and deny the team a chance for 12-straight wins.

Meanwhile, Boone got ejected from the game in the 8th inning after arguing a strike call against Aaron Judge with 2 outs, as the breaking ball appeared low — but home plate umpire Marty Foster ruled that it clipped the strike zone.

The Yankees will next face off against the Texas Rangers in a home series beginning on Friday in the Bronx.