Yankees vs. Royals ALDS Game 3 preview: NY looks to regain series advantage in KC

Oct 7, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals second base Michael Massey (19) forces out New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) for a double play in eighth inning during game two of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees enter Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series against the Kansas City Royals deadlocked at one game apiece — and with the series shifting to Kansas City on Wednesday night, it’s getting down to do-or-die time for both teams.

After a Game 1 with plenty of back-and-forth scoring, both offenses were held at bay for most of Game 2. However, a big fourth inning for the Royals helped them take down the Yankees 4-2.

Despite the loss, the Yankees were filled with confidence.

“I mean, it’s the playoffs,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Every day is crucial. Hopefully, we regroup tomorrow and take care of Game 3. That’s the next thing in front of us.”

The Yankees will bring Clarke Schmidt to the mound to start Game 3. Although Schmidt has made postseason appearances for the Yankees in the past, this will be his first start in October. He beat out rookie of the year candidate Luis Gil for the starting job in the game.

“The best I can tell you is I feel like he’s the right guy for that game,” Boone said. “I have

a lot of confidence in what both bring to the table and hopefully, if we’re able to move on, then Luis is going to find himself back in the rotation as well if you move on in this thing.”

Gil is expected to be available out of the bullpen for the Yankees.

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Royals, coming off of what has been easily the best season of his career. In 33 starts, the former Met was an All-Star, had a 16-9 record, and an ERA of 3.00. In his last start against the Yankees on Sept. 10, he shut the Yankees down, pitching

seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts.

Both teams will be looking for more out of their superstars, as Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals and Aaron Judge of the Yankees — the likely top two in AL MVP voting — are a combined 1-for-17 in the ALDS. The series could depend on which of the two superstars steps up first.

Yankees vs. Royals Game 3 ALDS odds

Yankees: -115

-115 Royals: -105

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com