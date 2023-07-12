Yankees introduce new shoulder advertisement patch on uniform

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Even the New York Yankees’ historic pinstripes are not untouchable.

The team announced on Wednesday that Starr Insurance has become a signature partner of the club and become its first-ever jersey patch sponsor.

It will debut on Yankees uniforms on July 21.

The New York Yankees are proud to welcome Starr Insurance as our new signature partner. @StarrCompanies pic.twitter.com/urjpUp7dy5 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 12, 2023

“We are extremely proud to welcome Starr Insurance as the Yankees’ first-ever Signature Partner,” Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said. “Having had Starr as an insurance carrier of ours for the last decade and having worked closely with their leadership team as part of our preestablished partnership, it is clear that Starr is the right company to embark with on this landmark relationship.”

Starr is a global insurance and investment firm whose largest offices are located in New York City.

“Starr and the Yankees, one of the world’s most widely recognized professional sports teams, share important values — including a commitment not just to teamwork and winning, but to excellence in how we do business and serve a broad range of constituencies,” Maurice R. Greenberg, Starr chairman and CFO, said. “We’re proud of the unique partnership we have forged over the past five years and have now deepened for many years to come.”

